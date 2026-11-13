Enterprise Support Silver delivers 24/7 technical assistance, guaranteed rapid response SLAs for critical issues, and tailored Customer Success guidance to protect security investments.
Key takeaways
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Operational downtime risks.
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Unresolved incidents cause downtime, so 24/7 technical defense helps to ensure continuity and protects critical security investments.
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Critical SLA delays.
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Delayed incident resolution increases business impact, but explicit SLAs guarantee response in 30 minutes for Severity 1.
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Policy alignment gaps.
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Misaligned security policies increase threat exposure, but proactive Customer Success guidance aligns setup with business needs.
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Fragmented support needs.
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Inconsistent technical support limits value, but foundational 24/7 assistance maximizes value across security solutions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
The guaranteed response SLA for Severity 1 technical issues is 30 minutes or less.
The guaranteed response SLA for Severity 2 technical issues is 2 hours or less.
The guaranteed response time for Severity 3 technical issues is 1 business day or less.
It provides recurring Customer Success guidance to drive ongoing product value, minimize operational downtime, and align security policies with business needs.
No, Enterprise Support Silver provides 24/7 unlimited technical defense to safeguard workforce environments.