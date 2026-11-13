It is a comprehensive managed service integrating proactive monitoring, fast incident response, and dedicated security experts to protect against sophisticated attacks.
Key takeaways
-
Proactive threat detection.
-
24/7 monitoring and anomaly detection by security experts ensure early identification of potential threats.
-
Rapid incident mitigation.
-
Security experts provide attack support with a response service-level agreement of 30 minutes or less.
-
Optimized security posture.
-
Technical security reviews and health checks provide in-depth analysis to defend against the latest threats.
-
Actionable intelligence.
-
An aligned security expert provides personalized engagement, security intelligence, and solution recommendations.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Security experts respond in 30 minutes or less, depending on the severity of the issue, to mitigate active threats.
The service includes security health checks, technical security reviews, and operational readiness drills to periodically tune security configurations.
Customers receive a monthly solutions report, a customer business review, and access to Akamai University training programs.