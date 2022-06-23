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Gon Avnon

Posts by Gon Avnon

Bots Are Scalping Israeli Government Services

June 23, 2022Gon Avnon

Bots can be used for good, but can also be nefarious. In this post, see Akamai's research on the Israeli Gamken bot copycat.

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