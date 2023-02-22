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Oryan De Paz

Posts by Oryan De Paz

Fantastic RPC Interfaces and How to Find Them

February 22, 2023Oryan De Paz

Looking for your next security research project? Our RPC Interface Analyzer tool can help you find it.

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dhpcd: The Cryptominer That Hid for Four Years

October 26, 2022Oryan De Paz

Akamai Researchers have uncovered a long-running attack campaign attack targeting Linux SSH servers that has been running a monero cryptominer.

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