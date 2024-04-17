I’m proud to share that, for the sixth consecutive year, Akamai cloud computing (formerly Linode) has been honored by The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service for the stellar work done by our Customer Support, Customer Success, and Trust & Safety teams.

This year, for the first time, the Akamai Compute Support team took home gold in Customer Service Department of the Year in recognition of the dedication to our customers by our entire Compute Support team. Winning gold is a significant achievement for us – Akamai prides itself on its dedication to our customers’ support experience, and this award validates the work we do for our customers.

Our Compute Customer Success team also took home silver for Best Feedback Strategy, which recognizes their work in capturing and delivering on the voice of our customers through customer feedback.

Finally, the Compute Trust & Safety team took home bronze for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, recognizing Trust & Safety’s work leveraging technology to automate and improve our abuse-handling practices while preserving and improving customer experiences.

The full list of 2024 Stevie® Awards winners can be found here.