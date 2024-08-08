Cloning Content to Linode Object Storage with RClone

When you need to move a large set of files from one remote location to another, especially between different cloud services, copying all the files from the source to your local machine and then uploading them to the new destination can be a nightmare. Imagine handling a terabyte of files. Do you have the storage space for that on your machine?

Luckily, there's a better way to handle this: rclone. Rclone is a CLI tool that allows you to perform batch file operations directly between remote locations, syncing them efficiently from source to destination.

In this post, we'll guide you through using rclone to copy files from a cloud storage drive to Linode Object Storage, making the process as seamless as possible.