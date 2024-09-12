How to Build a NAT Gateway in a VPC with Linode

In this tutorial, we will be creating a NAT Gateway in a VPC, just like the diagram we just went through. If you already have a Linode account, you can slip ahead to step 1. If you don’t have a Linode account, use this link to sign up and get $100 in free credits to go through the following steps. From the Linode Dashboard, we are going to create a VPC with two subnets: a public subnet and a private subnet. In the private subnet, we’ll add a database, and in the private subnet, we will add 2 instances: one that will act as the web server, and one that will act as the router server (custom NAT).

Step 1: Create a VPC

The first step to building a NAT Gateway in a VPC is to create the VPC to logically isolate our resources. Recall that this is the green box from the diagram we went through. The private and public subnets will live inside of this VPC.