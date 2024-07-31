Take Cover: Securing Games Truly Is a Battle Royale

The games industry is arguably one of the most influential industries of our time. With 2.58 billion video gamers around the world and an appraisal of US$184.4 billion, this elephantine industry is only going to grow as each generation becomes more reliant on technology. In this three-part blog post series, we will explore the wonderful world of Games from a few different perspectives.

🔒 In this inaugural post, we will focus on the security challenges by reviewing the statistics from the past 18 months (January 2023 – June 2024).

👾 In our second post, we’ll move into 3D and discuss the people behind the games (on both sides of the screen).

☁️ In our third, and final post, the series will conclude with a technical view of cloud-distributed games.