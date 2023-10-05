Guidance on the Recent Critical libwebp and libvpx Vulnerabilities

CVE-2023-4863 — libwebp

This vulnerability was reported by Apple's Security Engineering and Architecture (SEAR) team and The Citizen Lab. Based on that report, researchers have correlated this vulnerability with the BLASTPASS attack — an NSO Group zero-click zero-day exploit for iPhones.

The vulnerability itself is a heap overflow in libwebp, which lies in the process of decoding webp images in the lossless format. Ben Hawkes wrote a very detailed technical analysis of the vulnerability.

Libwebp is a library developed by Google to encode and decode images in the WebP format (also developed by Google). The vulnerability lies in the library’s parsing of images with lossless compression, which uses Huffman tables. Basically, an attacker can manipulate the tables to cause the library to allocate less memory for the tables than their actual size; this results in a heap overflow and an out-of-bounds write.

There are many ways and configurations to achieve such results, so there’s no one proof of concept (PoC) to rule them all, but you can check @mistymntncop’s PoC for an example of exploitation implementation.