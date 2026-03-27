Magento PolyShell — The Latest Magento Threat (APSB25-94)

At the center of the issue is an unauthenticated file upload vulnerability within Magento's REST API. Specifically, the API accepts file uploads as part of the "cart item custom options." When a product option is set to the "file" type, Magento processes an embedded file_info object containing base64-encoded data.

The PolyShell attack works by bypassing Magento’s ImageContentValidator. Because the validator only checks if the file has a valid size and a standard image MIME type (like image/png), it fails to verify whether the file extension matches the content. Attackers can upload a "polyglot" file, a file that appears to the validator as a valid image but contains executable PHP code.

Please note: This vulnerability does not require authentication. An attacker only needs a Guest Cart ID and a product SKU (both easily obtainable) to execute the upload.

The vulnerability is present in the following versions of Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce: