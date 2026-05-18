CVE-2026-42945: Mitigating a Critical Heap Buffer Overflow Vulnerability in NGINX 

At the center of the issue is an unauthenticated heap buffer overflow vulnerability within the NGINX HTTP rewrite module (ngx_http_rewrite_module). Specifically, the module mishandles overly long strings or continuous repeating characters when evaluating rewrite rules.

It is important to note that a server is only exploitable if it has a specific configuration trigger. The buffer overflow occurs when the ‘rewrite’, ‘if’, or ‘set’ directives are used under the following two conditions:

The configuration uses unnamed PCRE regular expression captures (e.g., $1, $2). The replacement string in the directive contains a question mark (?).

For example, a configuration using ‘rewrite ^/api/(.*)$ /internal?id=$1;’ would be vulnerable.