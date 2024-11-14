The Definitive Guide to Linux Process Injection

Process injection techniques are an important part of an attacker's toolset. They can enable threat actors to run malicious code inside a legitimate process to avoid detection, or to place hooks in remote processes to modify their behavior.

The topic of process injection on Windows machines has been extensively researched, and there is relatively good awareness of it. For Linux machines, this is not exactly the case. Although some great resources have been written on the topic, awareness of the different injection techniques on Linux seems to be relatively low — especially when compared with Windows.

We drew inspiration from a Windows process injection overview written by Amit Klein and Itzik Kotler of SafeBreach, and aim to provide a comprehensive documentation of Linux process injection. We will focus on “true process injection” — techniques that target live, running processes. This means we will exclude methods that require modifying the binary on the disk, executing the process with specific environment variables, or abusing the process loading process.

We will describe the OS features that facilitate process injection in Linux, and the different injection primitives they allow. We will cover techniques that have been previously described, and also highlight injection variants that were previously not documented. We will conclude by covering detection and mitigation strategies for the highlighted techniques.

In addition to this blog post, we are releasing a GitHub repository containing a comprehensive set of proof-of-concept (PoC) code for the different injection primitives described in the post. These benign PoCs are meant to help understand what a malicious implementation of the techniques might look like, which can help you build and test detection capabilities. For additional information, please refer to the project README.