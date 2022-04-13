UPDATE: In the blogpost we cover information on CVE-2022-24492 and CVE-2022-24528, for CVE-2022-26809 please refer here.

Microsoft’s April 2022 Patch Tuesday introduced patches to more than a hundred new vulnerabilities in various components. Three critical vulnerabilities were found and patched in Windows Remote Procedure Call (RPC) runtime:

CVE-2022-24492 and CVE-2022-24528 (discovered by Yuki Chen with Cyber KunLun) CVE-2022-26809 (discovered by BugHunter010 with Kunlun)

In this blog post, we will provide information about two of these vulnerabilities, the implications of their exploitation, the scope of effect and how they can be mitigated.

We recently wrote a guide about RPC filters, a tool for limiting and blocking RPC traffic on and among Windows machines. Although we have not yet determined whether RPC filters are an applicable solution for the discussed vulnerabilities, we recommend reading the blog to better understand the mechanism.

The vulnerabilities and their implications

By exploiting these vulnerabilities, a remote unauthenticated attacker can execute code on the vulnerable machine with the privileges of the RPC service, which depends on the process hosting the RPC runtime. The vulnerability can be exploited both from outside the network in order to breach it, as well as among machines in the network to move laterally.