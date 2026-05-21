Secure Identity at the Edge: Akamai Partners with Auth0

In today’s digital landscape, identity is the connective tissue between every actor — human and nonhuman — and every technology. As such, protecting identity requires collaboration across the ecosystem. Akamai has been working closely with leading customer identity and access management (CIAM) providers to make that vision real.
Our new collaboration with Auth0 (an Okta product) expands how Akamai’s bot & abuse protection solutions integrate with modern identity platforms to help secure every stage of the user journey.
This latest integration brings together Auth0’s developer-friendly identity expertise and Akamai’s edge intelligence to deliver end-to-end protection against account abuse, fraud, and credential-based attacks without compromising user experience. Together, Auth0 and Akamai empower organizations to confidently authenticate users, adapt to emerging threats, and help ensure trust at scale.
A combined approach to security and user experience
Auth0 customers who use Akamai Account Protector to detect and mitigate bot traffic and prevent account abuse can now benefit from enhanced protection.
By integrating these solutions, customers can analyze risk signals at the edge and share them with Auth0 for contextual decision-making throughout the authentication process:
Akamai Account Protector uses machine learning, behavioral analytics, and real-time threat intelligence to evaluate login requests, assess risk, and enforce adaptive responses such as blocking, step-up authentication, and rate limiting.
Auth0 Identity Security offers intelligent and adaptive security defences before, at, and after login. Auth0 Attack Protection includes bot detection, credential guard, and brute force protection to block malicious activity and prevent unauthorized access while preserving a seamless user experience.
Together, this creates a layered defense model: Akamai filters risky traffic at the edge, before it reaches the identity system, while Auth0 delivers built-in identity security across the user journey: before, during, and after login.
The result is higher resilience against account abuse and a smoother user experience for legitimate customers.
How it works
With this integration, Akamai and Auth0 enable early threat detection, contextual decision-making, and a seamless user experience across the authentication journey (Figure).
The integration works via these five simple steps:
Analyze traffic at the edge: Akamai inspects user behavior, device signals, and threat intelligence before login requests reach Auth0.
Assign a risk score: Each request gets a risk score that indicates whether it should be blocked, challenged, or allowed.
Forward approved requests: Safe login attempts are passed to Auth0 for authentication.
Apply Auth0 protections: Auth0 adds extra layers like brute-force protection, suspicious IP throttling, Credential Guard, bot detection, and Tenant Access Control Lists.
Leverage Auth0 actions: Akamai’s risk signals are integrated throughout the identity lifecycle, including registration, login, and password changes, to trigger context-aware security logic and custom authentication flows.
Our continued alliance
This technical alliance represents a continued step forward in Akamai’s mission to collaborate with leading CIAM providers and help businesses protect identities, preserve trust, and deliver more secure, frictionless digital experiences.
As digital interactions evolve, so too will our alliance. Akamai will continue working with Auth0 to extend this foundation into the next era of agentic traffic as trusted, identity-verified agents and automation become essential to how users and businesses interact online.
Learn more
To learn more about Akamai’s technical alliance with Auth0, contact an expert.
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