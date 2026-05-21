Secure Identity at the Edge: Akamai Partners with Auth0

In today’s digital landscape, identity is the connective tissue between every actor — human and nonhuman — and every technology. As such, protecting identity requires collaboration across the ecosystem. Akamai has been working closely with leading customer identity and access management (CIAM) providers to make that vision real.

Our new collaboration with Auth0 (an Okta product) expands how Akamai’s bot & abuse protection solutions integrate with modern identity platforms to help secure every stage of the user journey.

This latest integration brings together Auth0’s developer-friendly identity expertise and Akamai’s edge intelligence to deliver end-to-end protection against account abuse, fraud, and credential-based attacks without compromising user experience. Together, Auth0 and Akamai empower organizations to confidently authenticate users, adapt to emerging threats, and help ensure trust at scale.