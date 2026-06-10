AI Security at Machine Speed: A Roadmap for Modern AppSec

Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) calls are projected to grow one thousandfold by 2027, creating a scale of automated interaction that traditional security cannot manage.

Although 87% of organizations experienced an API security incident last year, only 18% feel well-prepared to handle attacks on AI-linked APIs.

The shift toward nonlinear AI agents and vibe coding has prioritized rapid deployment over rigorous security architecture.

Emerging agent-to-agent (A2A) interactions mean your security is now dependent on the integrity of third-party AI ecosystems.

To maintain innovation, organizations must adopt a layered runtime model that emphasizes continuous discovery and real-time guardrails.

Recent tech articles read like horror stories for modern security teams. One recent article explored how an indirect prompt injection can exploit trusted application behaviors to silently exfiltrate sensitive corporate financial data, logs, and telemetry. And another discussed an AI coding agent that deleted a production database in a single API call.

And those are just two examples of the challenges application security teams now face. Friction has emerged as enterprises have shifted from experimenting with generative AI to spending billions to embed it deeply into core workflows. Business units are demanding hyperspeed deployment, while security teams are left staring at an exploding, undocumented web of APIs.

Yet, becoming a roadblock to this wave of innovation is not really an option for today’s security teams. Blanket bans don't work. Instead, security teams must become AI enablers.

This is, of course, easier said than done because the dynamic has changed. While traditional application calls follow a predictable logic, AI agents are nonlinear and often bombard endpoints to fulfill a single user goal.

The result is not just a growth in volume but also a transformation of the attack surface. In fact, IDC predicts that by 2027, agent use by Global 2000 companies will increase tenfold, with token and API call loads rising a thousandfold.

And enterprises do not think they’re ready.