Key takeaways
- Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) calls are projected to grow one thousandfold by 2027, creating a scale of automated interaction that traditional security cannot manage.
- Although 87% of organizations experienced an API security incident last year, only 18% feel well-prepared to handle attacks on AI-linked APIs.
- The shift toward nonlinear AI agents and vibe coding has prioritized rapid deployment over rigorous security architecture.
- Emerging agent-to-agent (A2A) interactions mean your security is now dependent on the integrity of third-party AI ecosystems.
- To maintain innovation, organizations must adopt a layered runtime model that emphasizes continuous discovery and real-time guardrails.
Recent tech articles read like horror stories for modern security teams. One recent article explored how an indirect prompt injection can exploit trusted application behaviors to silently exfiltrate sensitive corporate financial data, logs, and telemetry. And another discussed an AI coding agent that deleted a production database in a single API call.
And those are just two examples of the challenges application security teams now face. Friction has emerged as enterprises have shifted from experimenting with generative AI to spending billions to embed it deeply into core workflows. Business units are demanding hyperspeed deployment, while security teams are left staring at an exploding, undocumented web of APIs.
Yet, becoming a roadblock to this wave of innovation is not really an option for today’s security teams. Blanket bans don't work. Instead, security teams must become AI enablers.
This is, of course, easier said than done because the dynamic has changed. While traditional application calls follow a predictable logic, AI agents are nonlinear and often bombard endpoints to fulfill a single user goal.
The result is not just a growth in volume but also a transformation of the attack surface. In fact, IDC predicts that by 2027, agent use by Global 2000 companies will increase tenfold, with token and API call loads rising a thousandfold.
And enterprises do not think they’re ready.
The sobering data of the preparedness gap
Our 2026 API Security Impact Study reveals that defensive capabilities are not keeping pace with development speed.
In the past year, 87% of the 1,840 security professionals we surveyed experienced an API-related security incident. More tellingly, 42% of those incidents involved APIs that were specifically linked to their AI technologies, from customer-facing AI applications to behind-the-scenes agents.
Despite these figures, only 18% of our respondents feel fully prepared to handle these attacks. They are facing a situation in which the primary attack surface is the one they understand the least.
Security teams do seem to understand the ramifications. When asked about the risks associated with large language model (LLM)–linked APIs, respondents cited “APIs that leak sensitive information or can be used for data exfiltration,” “Attackers exploiting unsecured LLM-linked API endpoints,” and “Prompt injections where APIs carry out actions based on malicious outputs” as their top three risks.
Why vibe coding creates fragile systems
The emergence of AI-assisted development, often called vibe coding, has not helped matters. This approach prioritizes rapid production and functional demos over rigorous security testing.
Although this boosts productivity, it frequently results in APIs with insecure authorization or sensitive error leaks. Attackers are now using GenAI to weaponize these flaws at the same speed that they are created.
That makes the gateway crucial. AI gateways must evolve to include agent registries and client verification to limit risk.
The poisoning chain: Agent-to-agent risks
As enterprises move toward agent-to-agent (A2A) communication, the threat landscape expands exponentially. Your security is no longer confined to your own internal infrastructure.
If an internal agent calls an external AI tool for analysis, and that external tool is compromised, it can feed tainted data back into your system. This creates a “poisoning chain” where unauthorized data exfiltration occurs without a single direct human prompt.
These automated negotiations happen in milliseconds. Without real-time visibility, these interactions go unnoticed until long after a breach has occurred.
How to transition to a layered runtime model
To shift from being an AI roadblock to an AI enabler, security teams need a way to safely support innovation. The answer is a layered runtime model that secures the application across every single layer — from the initial API connection to the final model output.
This strategy focuses on three critical phases:
- Continuous discovery
- Gateway enforcement
- Runtime hardening
Continuous discovery
Go beyond static documentation to use live behavioral discovery to map shadow APIs and unmonitored context servers based on real-time traffic. By linking vulnerabilities in the runtime environment directly back to the developer's repository, teams can move from detection to remediation much faster.
Gateway enforcement
Route all internal and external AI traffic through an AI-aware managed gateway. This establishes a centralized choke point to enforce rate limiting, manage credentials, and shift from broad API keys to permission-scoped agent identities.
Runtime hardening
Deploy purpose-built content and logic firewalls to evaluate inputs and outputs in real time. These tools act as active guardrails by neutralizing adversarial prompt injections and automatically redacting sensitive data like personally identifiable information before it ever reaches a third-party LLM or internal vector database.
By establishing visibility as the prerequisite for protection, leaders can move away from a patchwork of point solutions and build a unified defense that reduces risk without slowing the pace of business.
Get the guide
This blog post covered some of the key risk areas but there’s far more to the story. Our strategic guide helps security pros manage the transition to a resilient AI posture. Get the guide to learn how Akamai can help to close the visibility gap today.
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