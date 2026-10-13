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Background

XERO

Xero logo

Location

New Zealand

https://www.xero.com/

Industry

Commercio

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software for small businesses based in New Zealand. Xero has grown exponentially over recent years and has become a trusted software tool for over 1.2 million subscribers around the world. It conducted $1.4 trillion dollars’ worth of transactions over the last year. Akamai and Xero began their relationship in 2009 and the Akamai platform and technical team continue to be seen as a critically important enabler of their growth. With Akamai products such as Ion and Kona Site Defender, Xero is able to ensure their subscribers are enjoying a fast and secure digital experience.

Informazioni su Akamai

Akamai è l'azienda di servizi cloud che abilita e protegge un mondo basato sull'AI. La nostra piattaforma cloud estende il cloud computing performante dal core all'edge, consentendo alle organizzazioni di creare e scalare applicazioni basate sull'AI di nuova generazione, fornendo, al contempo, una sicurezza completa e multilivello per proteggere le aziende dalle minacce informatiche in continua evoluzione. Per ulteriori informazioni, visita il sito akamai.com/it o akamai.com/it/blog e segui Akamai Technologies su X e LinkedIn.

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Storie dei clienti correlate

Sicurezza

Ryt Bank

Ryt Bank ha migliorato la visibilità sulle API, ha rafforzato la conformità e ha ridotto i rischi dopo la migrazione al cloud con le soluzioni di Akamai.

Leggi la storia del cliente
Sicurezza

Bradesco Bank

Bradesco ha reso proattivo il suo sistema di sicurezza contro le minacce basate sull'intelligenza artificiale, ha ottimizzato le customer experience e ha ridotto i costi con le soluzioni per la sicurezza di Akamai.

Leggi la storia del cliente
Sicurezza

Commerzbank

Commerzbank ha protetto 6 miliardi di chiamate API al mese tramite il rilevamento proattivo delle minacce e i controlli delle API ottimizzati con Akamai API Security.

Leggi la storia del cliente