Xero is a cloud-based accounting software for small businesses based in New Zealand. Xero has grown exponentially over recent years and has become a trusted software tool for over 1.2 million subscribers around the world. It conducted $1.4 trillion dollars’ worth of transactions over the last year. Akamai and Xero began their relationship in 2009 and the Akamai platform and technical team continue to be seen as a critically important enabler of their growth. With Akamai products such as Ion and Kona Site Defender, Xero is able to ensure their subscribers are enjoying a fast and secure digital experience.