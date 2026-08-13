Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

XERO

Xero logo

Location

New Zealand

https://www.xero.com/

Industry

Commerce

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software for small businesses based in New Zealand. Xero has grown exponentially over recent years and has become a trusted software tool for over 1.2 million subscribers around the world. It conducted $1.4 trillion dollars’ worth of transactions over the last year. Akamai and Xero began their relationship in 2009 and the Akamai platform and technical team continue to be seen as a critically important enabler of their growth. With Akamai products such as Ion and Kona Site Defender, Xero is able to ensure their subscribers are enjoying a fast and secure digital experience.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

Share

Related Customer Stories

Security

Dun & Bradstreet

D&B gained full visibility and control over browser-based risks with Akamai Workforce Protector.

Read customer story
Security

Eekels

Dutch manufacturing firm Eekels secured servers, improved visibility, and reduced its attack surface with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Read customer story
Security

North Texas City

A three-person IT team in a North Texas city secured critical infrastructure, addressed CJIS compliance, and reduced ransomware risk in weeks with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Read customer story

Related Customer Stories

Security

Dun & Bradstreet

D&B gained full visibility and control over browser-based risks with Akamai Workforce Protector.

Read customer story
Security

Eekels

Dutch manufacturing firm Eekels secured servers, improved visibility, and reduced its attack surface with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Read customer story
Security

North Texas City

A three-person IT team in a North Texas city secured critical infrastructure, addressed CJIS compliance, and reduced ransomware risk in weeks with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Read customer story