Partnering to Scale: Akamai and Aptum Team Up to Help Customers Move Faster in the Cloud

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, announced a new partnership with Aptum, a managed hybrid cloud services provider that helps businesses solve complex IT challenges through tailored infrastructure design and implementation, consulting, and ongoing managed services. As an Akamai Partner Program member, Aptum will offer day 0–2 services to joint customers using Akamai Cloud.

SMB and enterprise customers increasingly are focusing on cloud repatriation and sustainable cloud operations. The partnership can help those organizations streamline cloud migration and transformation initiatives, accelerate cloud native application development, and identify opportunities to reduce cloud costs.

“Partnering with Akamai strengthens our ability to deliver the performance, security, and economic efficiency customers expect from modern cloud services,” said Ian Rae, CEO of Aptum. “Together, we help customers focus on growing their business while running their infrastructure with the right platforms, the right support, and the confidence to make informed decisions that serve them best.”

Aptum supports businesses at every stage of cloud maturity, from mid-market innovators to enterprises navigating complex digital transformations. Their vendor-agnostic, workload-first approach helps customers make confident cloud decisions, while their flexible consulting and managed service models ensure continuity and long-term adaptability.

“Working with Aptum helps us move faster and reach further,” said Dan Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Cloud Computing, Akamai. “They’ve shown they can accelerate deployments and expand adoption of our cloud computing capabilities, and uncover new opportunities across businesses of all sizes. Together, we’re able to scale more effectively and deliver real value across numerous industries.”

The combined expertise of Aptum and Akamai also strengthens the offerings available to technology services distributors (TSDs) and their sub-agents, enabling them to deliver more comprehensive cloud solutions to clients. Both companies are investing significantly in the TSD channel, creating new opportunities for sub-agents to add value through integrated compute offerings.

To learn more about Akamai’s partner ecosystem or to join the leading technology companies that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page.

Additional information about Akamai’s cloud computing services is available at akamai.com.

About Aptum

Aptum is a hybrid cloud, infrastructure, networking, consulting, and managed services provider, helping businesses balance cloud flexibility with security, performance and cost-efficiency for long-term success. With 25+ years of expertise, Aptum takes a platform and vendor-agnostic approach to ensure tailored solutions for each customer. They operate across public, private and edge environments, matching the right workloads with the right platforms, and bolstering it with the right expertise at the right time. Aptum serves customers in North America, Latin America, UK, and Europe, and is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG). For more information, visit www.aptum.com.​