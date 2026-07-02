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Akamai TrafficPeak

End-to-end observability for operations and infosec at edge scale

Minimize visibility gaps in edge operations and security

Minimize the trade-off between cost and visibility. Retain log data for up to 15 months at 75% less cost and provide IT with rapid visibility into your application stack.

Cost-effective end-to-end visibility your ops and security teams need

Control observability spend

Keep up with the explosion in critical log and operational data without breaking your budget.

Realize business value from your data

Measure and optimize for outcomes such as downtime, security posture, and search/generative engine performance.

Close the end-to-end data gap

Provide operational teams with the end-to-end visibility needed to support distributed, multicloud application stacks.

How Akamai TrafficPeak works

Ingest anything

Consume client metrics, CDN logs, SIEM data, DNS traffic, and more by using predefined templates in a single platform.

Process everything

Process and correlate multiple log sources in near-real-time for rapid issue identification and resolution.

Tailored reports

Purpose-built reports for operations, security, and marketing teams provide scalable value.

Longer retention

Historical analysis enables trend analysis and approaches, such as A/B testing.

Features

  • Correlate client metrics, CDN provider stats, SIEM data, and serverless logs in a single, scalable platform
  • Store up to 15 months’ worth of data to enable historical and trend analysis of your application stack
  • Execute queries in seconds, regardless of the data’s age, to improve operational efficiency and minimize incident times

Customer Stories

Navy Federal Credit Union Sees Member Experience in Real Time

One of the world’s largest credit unions uses TrafficPeak for real-time performance insights to enhance digital experiences for its 14 million members.

Read customer story
Telegraph Media Group Logo

The Telegraph Took Control over AI Scrapers

A respected news organization blocked AI scrapers, secured APIs, and better protected and delivered content with Akamai solutions.

Read customer story

Resources

Platform Engineering for Modern IT

TrafficPeak helps platform engineering teams cut observability costs, improve performance, and unify data across modern IT systems.

Read the ebook

Why Observability Tools Tend to Fail at Scale

Discover why observability tools struggle at scale, and how TrafficPeak keeps performance high and costs low.

Read blog post
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