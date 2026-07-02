Minimize visibility gaps in edge operations and security
Minimize the trade-off between cost and visibility. Retain log data for up to 15 months at 75% less cost and provide IT with rapid visibility into your application stack.
Cost-effective end-to-end visibility your ops and security teams need
How Akamai TrafficPeak works
Features
- Correlate client metrics, CDN provider stats, SIEM data, and serverless logs in a single, scalable platform
- Store up to 15 months’ worth of data to enable historical and trend analysis of your application stack
- Execute queries in seconds, regardless of the data’s age, to improve operational efficiency and minimize incident times
Customer Stories
Resources
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