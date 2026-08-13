For more than 40 years, Internews Europe has championed press freedom and independent journalism in some of the world’s most challenging environments. But as cyberthreats, censorship, and infrastructure challenges grow, ensuring a secure, scalable, and high-performing digital presence has never been more critical — or more difficult. With Akamai Cloud, Internews ensures that its partners — including media organizations, journalists, and advocacy groups — can continue their essential work without disruption, even under crisis conditions.
Championing independent journalism and media
Ensuring flexibility and resiliency
Internews Europe’s work demands the ability to adapt quickly — whether responding to political upheaval, managing simultaneous crises, or scaling up to support new media partners. Operating in some of the most challenging environments, the organization needed a flexible, resilient, and secure digital infrastructure — one that could withstand cyberthreats, censorship, and surging demand.
“To ensure readiness in this dynamic environment, our structures, systems, technologies, and processes must be as simple, integrated, and efficient as possible. Simply put, we need the flexibility to adapt quickly in the digital environment,” explained Claire Page, Director of Corporate Engagement for Internews Europe.
Calling upon a reliable, scalable, and affordable backbone
For nearly 15 years, Internews Europe has used Akamai to make this possible. While Block Storage helps ensure highly available and scalable storage capacity, Cloud Firewall and DNS Manager strengthen security and help mitigate cyberthreats. VPC also enables the organization to create secure, isolated environments for sensitive projects. “This infrastructure allows Internews to support independent media partners, keeping websites, applications, and digital resources available, secure, and high-performing — no matter the conditions,” said Page.
Akamai Cloud powers Internews Europe’s Global Technology Hub, where it runs:
- An in-house–developed workflow that supports independent journalism projects
- Multiple websites and GitLab platforms for media development and collaboration
- The Digital Safety Help Desk Team’s issue tracker and website rehabilitation shop to assist media partners
By running these on Akamai, the nonprofit organization enables local media organizations to develop new sites, operate staging platforms, and build workflows that keep their sites updated and protected.
Gaining affordability, security, and open source flexibility
In environments with limited bandwidth and tight budgets, Internews Europe needed a cost-effective solution that doesn’t sacrifice security or performance. Akamai’s low-bandwidth optimization and flexible pricing help ensure it can support media organizations in restrictive regions. "Akamai’s cost structure allows us to affordably support media partners with limited budgets, ensuring accessibility even in areas with slow or censored internet," Page noted.
The ability to integrate custom and open source tools is also critical. With Akamai, Internews Europe can develop tailored solutions while avoiding vendor lock-in. "These features help us use and provide simple, affordable, and maintainable solutions," Page added.
Keeping independent media secure and online
Through its Global Technology Hub, Internews Europe not only builds and maintains its own infrastructure, it also supports local media partners in defending against cyberthreats, censorship, and digital disruptions. A globally distributed team of engineers, developers, and digital safety specialists helps local organizations develop secure web applications, encrypted media storage, and internet access tools. Cloud Firewall and custom-built VPN wrappers enable journalists and independent media to bypass firewalls and securely access uncensored resources.
“In today’s digital battlegrounds, where censorship and cyberattacks seek to silence the truth, tools like VPNs with fixed IP addresses become lifelines for journalists and independent media. From exiled radio stations to women’s health information platforms, Akamai helps Internews Europe ensure critical information remains accessible in repressive regions,” Page concluded.
About Internews
Internews is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization. We support independent media, improve access to information, and champion free speech around the world. For 40 years, we have trained and mentored tens of thousands of journalists, news outlets, and technology pioneers in more than 100 countries, particularly in places where free speech has been most under threat. Find out more at internews.org.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.