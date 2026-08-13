Internews Europe’s work demands the ability to adapt quickly — whether responding to political upheaval, managing simultaneous crises, or scaling up to support new media partners. Operating in some of the most challenging environments, the organization needed a flexible, resilient, and secure digital infrastructure — one that could withstand cyberthreats, censorship, and surging demand.

“To ensure readiness in this dynamic environment, our structures, systems, technologies, and processes must be as simple, integrated, and efficient as possible. Simply put, we need the flexibility to adapt quickly in the digital environment,” explained Claire Page, Director of Corporate Engagement for Internews Europe.