The biggest feature of IRIAM's distribution is that, unlike the traditional "media type" consisting of up to tens of thousands of viewers, it is a "community type" where the live streamer and listeners are deeply involved. In order to realize a distribution that feels like a face-to-face conversation, the company is focusing on establishing a highly real-time communication environment.

"Minimizing communication lags in exchanges such as gifts and comments is an important mission for us. If it takes more than one second to reply to a comment, it will no longer provide an experience that feels like a live conversation, so with IRIAM we aim to reduce the lag to 0.1 seconds," said Hayashi Ohtake of the Product Development Department.

To achieve a lag-free environment, the company has independently developed a communication method called the Motion Live method. Ginokent of the Product Development Department explained: "Motion Live is a technology that does not exchange video data, but rather exchanges only data such as the live streamer's facial expressions, which are then compiled into video on the smartphone. This significantly reduces the amount of data sent and received, providing a highly real-time communication environment."

This technology has been implemented since the service began, but as the business grew, the company began to face several challenges.