IRIAM Co., Ltd. provides the V Live communication app IRIAM, which allows users to conduct community-based live streaming with just one smartphone. As of the end of December 2024, the app had exceeded 4.25 million downloads and annual sales of 8 billion yen, making it a popular app in the expanding VTuber market.
By migrating its distribution server to Akamai cloud computing services, IRIAM achieved dramatic cost reductions. In addition to reducing outbound communication costs (egress costs) to almost zero, the company cut overall distribution server costs, including egress costs as a percentage of overall infrastructure costs, to one-third to less than one-tenth of what they were before. There have been no problems since the server migration, and it has contributed greatly to the growth of the business.