Founded nearly 16 years ago, Netstock was launched with a clear mission: Bring enterprise-level inventory intelligence to SMBs in a way that’s intuitive, affordable, and fast to deploy.

“Earlier in my career, I built these systems for large enterprises,” said Barry Kukkuk, CTO and Co-Founder. “I helped found Netstock to give smaller businesses the same sophistication, without the complexity or cost. Essentially, we enable them to punch above their weight.”

Wanting to further empower SMBs, Netstock now harnesses next-gen AI automation so its customers can more quickly resolve challenges and take action on intelligent predictions.

Today, Netstock generates 120 billion records, enabling 2,400+ customers across 67 countries to manage $25 billion in inventory. That global footprint shaped the company’s cloud strategy early on.

“People want their data close to them, especially our customers in Europe,” Kukkuk explained. “That’s one of the reasons we started with Akamai cloud computing services years ago.”