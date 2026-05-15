Cerberus exists to make live IP video boring in a good way. Our vision is to democratize the toolsets available to the broadcast industry so that anyone from fully qualified engineers all the way down to operators can access the same toolsets without having to go deep dive on cloud services and cloud platforms.



The cost dynamics of moving 24/7 video mean that it's on 24/7, whether someone's watching it or consuming it or not. A lot of the smaller cloud providers cannot offer the scale that we require and the throughput metrics that we need for this type of business.



We could only achieve those through the hyperscalers, but then the downside to that is the price point. Leveraging Akamai Cloud gives us the scalability and at a price point that we need to compete with the hyperscalers. They have been consistently twice as fast as other cloud providers, and the capacity of throughput that they offer allows us to go after the that we want to go after at the scale that we need to achieve.



As a global operation, we're really looking to deploy our resources as close to our customer base as possible, and the spread that Akamai has meant that we could achieve that. It allows customers to deploy the resources that they want, when they need them, and where they need them.



Leveraging Akamai's dedicated instances gives us more performance, more reliability, and a clearer cost model. Akamai's cloud infrastructure allows us to deploy without any changes. It lowers our operational requirements. We can be up and running in any region of Akamai in minutes, opposed to days or weeks.



Biggest benefit of working with Akamai Technologies is it's been easy. We're able to unlock anything

that we've ever asked for. Akamai feels like a small family for such a global brand. Partnering with Akamai Technologies is the right thing for us because we can offer our customers the scale

of the hyperscalers at a price point that makes sense.