An early leader in digital soccer content and one of the first 100 soccer news and scoring apps on the Apple App Store, OneFootball serves 200 million active users globally. By offering a personalized experience that combines soccer content, products, and services — including live-streamed matches — it brings fans closer to the action on the field.

As the company outgrew the video streaming infrastructure underpinning its over-the-top distribution platform, it decided to develop a fit-for-purpose video chain, calling upon preferred partners for each step of the process. To address the encoding stage, it chose the Bitmovin Live Encoder, which provides more efficient encoding workflows and guarantees high-quality streams at speed and scale by optimizing start-up times. Because Bitmovin is an Akamai Qualified Cloud Computing Partner, OneFootball can also leverage the power of Akamai Cloud as it uses Live Encoder.

Says Paul Macklin, Bitmovin Senior Product Manager, “The last thing you want to do is lose a connection. If it happens, it will happen at the most critical point. For OneFootball, the partnership between Akamai and Bitmovin means its global users will be well served on the OneFootball app with a reliable, high-quality, secure stream that doesn’t go down.”

Lederer sums it up like this: “Our partnership with Akamai is where technology meets the user experience. The cool things that Akamai is doing in the cloud, combined with our innovations around live transcoding, enable OneFootball to bring the stadium experience to every user, wherever they are on the planet.”