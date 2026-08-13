Founded in 2012, Bitmovin remains at the forefront of the digital video streaming industry. Since building the world’s first commercial adaptive streaming player and deploying the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud platform, it has established itself as a leading provider of video streaming infrastructure. Today, Bitmovin’s best-in-class video development solutions enable customers, including the BBC, FuboTV, and Hulu, to create memorable digital experiences worldwide.
Akamai’s partner Bitmovin most recently expanded our partnership by choosing to run its Live Encoder on Akamai Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.