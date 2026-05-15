To address this, Akamai created AI Brand Presence, its own solution for controlling how content is delivered to AI systems. Unlike traditional optimization approaches, AI Brand Presence operates at the edge, adapting content delivery in real time without back-end changes, workflow disruption, or human involvement.



The solution intercepts AI traffic before it reaches the origin. It removes unnecessary code and restructures web pages into machine-readable formats optimized for AI consumption, without altering the buyer experience.



“We created a dual experience,” Church explained. “Humans see the site as designed. AI agents get content structured for how they interpret information.”



AI Brand Presence combines two core capabilities:

AI-optimized context delivery: Dynamically transforms and serves content in structured formats that AI systems easily interpret. This requires no changes to existing CMS platforms and does not impact human user experiences.

Dynamically transforms and serves content in structured formats that AI systems easily interpret. This requires no changes to existing CMS platforms and does not impact human user experiences. Visibility and insights: Provides a unified dashboard view showing which AI systems access content and what they consume. It tracks how that content influences downstream engagement and referral traffic.

“Now we can easily optimize our content for AI systems, monitor how it’s consumed, and ensure it’s delivered in a format AI can accurately interpret — all secured at the edge,” said Dawson.