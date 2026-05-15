For Cheng Tai, Co-Founder and CEO of GoVeda, the company's mission grew directly from personal experience. After building and exiting his first AI start-up, Tai encountered firsthand the challenges of protecting and commercializing intellectual property.

“When I filed my first patent in the United States, I learned how slow the process is,” said Tai. “AI moves too fast for innovators to wait years for their ideas to be protected.”

GoVeda was created to address that challenge. The Singapore-based company serves three primary audiences: patent examiners, intellectual property professionals, and inventors. Its platform combines AI-powered search, analytics, and reasoning engines to help users discover prior art, assess innovation landscapes, monitor competitors, and accelerate patent examination.

The company’s long-term vision is ambitious. “We want to make the entire IP system far more efficient,” explained Tai. “Our goal is to help reduce examination times from years to months while improving the commercialization and discoverability of intellectual property.”

