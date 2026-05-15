At Agri Automation, CEO Cam Clifford and his team help growers deploy automation that delivers measurable value in real farm conditions. This technology improves labor efficiency and operational consistency, reduces chemical and fuel use, and enables safer around-the-clock operation. Their work in autonomous spraying, transport robotics, and precision agriculture shows how autonomy is moving into practical, commercially viable farming.

Agri Automation supports row-by-row farming with robots that mow, spray, transport, and assist with harvesting. As Tim McCallum, Principal Autonomy Specialist and Customer Systems Lead, explained, autonomous systems deliver the most value when they operate continuously and independently, with humans intervening only when necessary.

As adoption of Agri Automation’s robots grew across vineyards and farms, so did the operational burden. “Reliable visibility into robot status is important for efficient supervision. But operators were continually monitoring dashboards,” McCallum recalled. “That doesn’t scale when you’re running multiple robots across large properties.”

Operators often juggle multiple responsibilities, making it impractical to constantly check whether a robot has stopped, completed a job, or reached a critical location. In some cases, a single operator responsible for dozens of robots had to repeatedly check dashboards or travel across the property to investigate issues. “This approach limits the efficiency gains automation is meant to deliver,” McCallum said. “It’s also draining for operators, especially when robots are running throughout the night.”