Since its founding in 1966, transcosmos has provided business process outsourcing (BPO) services for companies in a variety of industries. In recent years, the company has focused on “Digital BPO” services to streamline operations and increase productivity for clients.
“These days, IT forms the bedrock of various customer operations,” says Koichi Nakadai, Deputy Department Head, Business Transformation Department, Business Promotion Division, BPO Services Headquarters at transcosmos. “ITO services are an important component that reinforces our BPO services as a whole. We want to use various IT systems and applications to transform our customers’ businesses, which is why we are transforming our IT platforms and business operations.”