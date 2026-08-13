The BPO services have served a diverse set of client business systems and security needs by building physically separated networks on a per-customer basis and connecting to those separate environments. From small-scale setups of two or three computers to large deployments of several hundred machines, transcosmos managed a mix of more than 100 physical networks.

Addressing the need to scale, transcosmos began working on a telework environment for work style reform and business continuity planning purposes. However, to provide BPO services in a telework environment, it was necessary to have remote access systems that could safely connect to each client’s physical network. The company considered using a VPN, but with such a large number of physical networks, building and managing environments for these networks would be complex and expensive.

“We didn’t originally intend to provide service via telework, so we hadn’t built much of a VPN environment for that purpose,” says Shinji Murao, Business Planning Department, Business Strategy Unit, ITO Services Division, BPO Services Headquarters at transcosmos. “We considered many different solutions, but it seemed difficult to resolve the network and security problems using conventional technologies. We needed a new architecture that could improve security with little management overhead.”

That’s when transcosmos discovered Zero Trust security architecture. Of the options available, Akamai’s enterprise solutions best fit their needs.

Enterprise Application Access provides a cohesive package of strong authentication, authorization, and accounting through Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), a cloudbased remote access solution. By implementing virtual machines as Enterprise Application Access connectors, a secure remote access environment could be built without changing the network structure with its physical isolations. The implementation of Enterprise Application Access has let transcosmos consolidate all BPO operations onto a single machine, whereas operations were previously separated across multiple computers for each client network.

“Akamai has proven success working behind the scenes supporting internet traffic around the world and has worked with a large number of companies in the financial industry and other sectors where trustworthiness is most important,” says Murao. “In addition, the ability of Enterprise Application Access to scale and support a company with 100,000 employees made it an easy decision for our other business lines and overseas clients.”