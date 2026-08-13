North Texas City

Despite its small IT team, the city supports a complex environment: multiple facilities connected via a hub-and-spoke dark fiber network, a police department with a jail and CJIS-regulated systems, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems controlling water treatment, and building infrastructure like cameras, elevators, and door access controls.

Over time, the network was built for connectivity, not control. “Our network had multiple virtual LANs, but anybody from anywhere within the city could route to an internal network,” the CIO recalled.

Each facility had its own VLAN, but there were no access controls restricting east-west traffic. A compromised device in a utility building could potentially reach sensitive police systems, including computer-aided dispatch (CAD), CJIS data, and physical security infrastructure.

The city had strong perimeter defenses and endpoint protection, but nothing stopping internal movement.

“I do not want our city to be on the front page of a newspaper because we weren’t secure enough,” the CIO continued. “We don’t have a large staff, so when we invest in software, it has to make a real impact.”