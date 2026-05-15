With hundreds of employees depending on consistent, secure communication across enterprise resource planning (ERP), storage, and legacy systems, visibility into east-west traffic is essential for Eekels. The company’s information and communication technology (ICT) team had long relied on a mix of firewall and cloud workload security tools, but gaps remained.

“We used another service provider with Fortinet firewalls and logged everything centrally,” explained Feike Bergsma, Manager of ICT for Eekels. “But without granular visibility into server-to-server communication, it was difficult to detect unusual patterns and isolate incidents.”

When the existing service provider announced end-of-service for its workload segmentation solution, Eekels had to move quickly — but also saw an opportunity. “We didn’t have time to rearchitect our infrastructure. Software microsegmentation was faster,” Bergsma said.

Working closely with longtime IT partner Amitron, Eekels set clear priorities: deep visibility, flexible policy enforcement across multiple locations, and a solution that wouldn’t disrupt operations.