The bundle is designed to help organizations seamlessly implement, maintain, and tailor robust API security to evolving business needs through continuous configuration, contextualization, and expert guidance.
Key takeaways
-
Static security fails against shifting API threats.
-
Continuous expert guidance and tailored customization ensure security strategy evolves directly with changing business needs.
-
Incomplete data source integration creates dangerous visibility blind spots.
-
Professional end-to-end project management seamlessly onboards data sources to maximize operational efficiency.
-
Misconfigured API controls increase organizational risk profile.
-
Ongoing professional configuration assistance strengthens security posture and ensures optimal runtime protection.
-
Unstructured resource allocation wastes critical security investments.
-
Tailored advisory and Professional Services hours scale with annual contract value to optimize expert support.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
No, it does not include the managed detection and response service offered in Akamai Managed Service for API Security (Gold).
No, customers who purchase Managed Service for API Security do not need to purchase this bundle.
The key features are API Security Operationalization and Advisory Services, Professional Services for continuous configuration assistance, and onboarding engagement, providing end-to-end project management.
The core benefits include posture and runtime security operationalization, API risk analysis, API setup configuration and maintenance, and data sources onboarding.
The recommended allocation is 18 hours per quarter of API Security Operationalization and Advisory Services and 12 hours per quarter of Professional Services.
The minimum option includes 42 hours per quarter of API Security Operationalization and Advisory Services and 18 hours per quarter of Professional Services.