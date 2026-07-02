Akamai API Security: Govern and protect every API, from code to runtime
- Visibility is the foundation of API defense. Unmanaged and shadow APIs create critical blind spots that leave sensitive data exposed. Comprehensive discovery across all environments eliminates this risk by revealing exactly what is vulnerable.
- Adversaries are accelerating their attacks. Threat actors leverage AI and automated tools to exploit business logic faster than teams can react. Analyzing API behavior detects and stops this runtime abuse before disruption occurs.
- Ambiguous ownership prolongs vulnerability lifecycles. Disconnected security findings delay critical fixes and increase exposure time. Connecting runtime risks directly to source code and developers drastically accelerates remediation efforts.
- Deploying untested endpoints introduces immediate risk. Relying solely on manual processes allows policy gaps and vulnerabilities to enter production. Active preproduction testing identifies and mitigates these flaws early in the continuous integration pipeline.
- Fragmented policies undermine overall security posture. Reactive issue management makes it impossible to prove regulatory alignment to executives. Policy-driven governance transforms scattered findings into measurable compliance and hardened defense-in-depth strategies.