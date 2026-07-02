- Visibility is the prerequisite for security. Rapid development often moves faster than cybersecurity governance, leaving active shadow endpoints and undocumented integrations completely unmapped. This gap exposes protected health information (PHI) to severe breach risks. Continuous automated discovery eliminates this vulnerability by keeping inventories updated in real time.
- Inventory tracking alone cannot stop data exposure. Many healthcare entities maintain full API inventories, yet only 24% of that subset have insight into which specific endpoints handle sensitive data. This structural visibility gap makes targeted compliance impossible. Granular behavioral monitoring resolves this problem by classifying precise data pathways.
- Conventional perimeter solutions fail against logic abuses. Attackers frequently exploit internal vulnerabilities in authentication and business logic by using legitimate credentials that easily bypass standard signature-based tools. This exposes organizations to deep lateral manipulation. Runtime behavioral traffic analysis neutralizes the threat by flagging subtle workflow anomalies.
- Unaddressed API flaws spark massive operational crises. Incidents regularly disrupt billing, clinical, and administrative systems, forcing organizations to juggle care delays alongside steep regulatory fines. These high-stakes data exposures cripple institutional trust. Routing automated threat findings directly to enforcement points and ticketing systems accelerates remediation.
- Rapid digital expansion outpaces static security governance. Regulated healthcare data exchange demands are scaling toward billion-dollar investments, vastly increasing the corporate attack surface. Relying on disjointed workflows or periodic manual reviews leaves connections unprotected. Deploying consistent runtime posture management secures rapid growth safely.
Key takeaways
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
These gaps create a growing attack surface that can expose PHI, proprietary data, customer data, and application logic through misconfiguration, overexposure, or misuse.
API abuse frequently uses valid credentials, expected workflows, and normal-looking requests, allowing malicious activities to bypass conventional security tools that focus solely on network traffic or known attack signatures.
While 65% of healthcare organizations reported having full API inventories, only 24% of that specific subset actually knew which of those APIs handle sensitive data.
Rather than exploiting traditional system vulnerabilities, attackers abuse inherent weaknesses in authentication, authorization, or business logic embedded directly within the API itself.
Recent Akamai research highlights that almost 85% of healthcare organizations have experienced some sort of API security incident within the past year.
The costs of inaction include regulatory investigations, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) fines, care delays, lost revenue, and the erosion of patient trust.
The solution analyzes runtime traffic patterns to identify anomalies such as unusual request sequences, excessive data access, or attempts to bypass authorization controls.
Findings can be integrated directly with response workflows or enforcement points, such as web application and API protection (WAAP) solutions, gateways, and internal ticketing systems.