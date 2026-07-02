Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What primary data types are put at risk by visibility gaps within healthcare API environments? These gaps create a growing attack surface that can expose PHI, proprietary data, customer data, and application logic through misconfiguration, overexposure, or misuse.

Why do traditional perimeter defenses often fail to detect how APIs are being misused? API abuse frequently uses valid credentials, expected workflows, and normal-looking requests, allowing malicious activities to bypass conventional security tools that focus solely on network traffic or known attack signatures.

According to Akamai’s research, what specific mismatch exists between inventory awareness and sensitive data visibility? While 65% of healthcare organizations reported having full API inventories, only 24% of that specific subset actually knew which of those APIs handle sensitive data.

What specific types of application vulnerabilities do attackers exploit within API environments? Rather than exploiting traditional system vulnerabilities, attackers abuse inherent weaknesses in authentication, authorization, or business logic embedded directly within the API itself.

What percentage of healthcare organizations have experienced an API security incident within the past year? Recent Akamai research highlights that almost 85% of healthcare organizations have experienced some sort of API security incident within the past year.

What business and operational costs can occur if a healthcare organization fails to secure its APIs? The costs of inaction include regulatory investigations, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) fines, care delays, lost revenue, and the erosion of patient trust.

How does Akamai API Security expose malicious activity that mimics normal user behavior? The solution analyzes runtime traffic patterns to identify anomalies such as unusual request sequences, excessive data access, or attempts to bypass authorization controls.