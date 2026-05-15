Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the primary metrics retailers use to measure the success of their AI initiatives? Retailers prioritize customer experience (72%) and revenue impact (71%) as their primary indicators of success.

Which AI use cases are currently the most widely implemented in the retail sector? The most common applications include automated customer Q&A (82%), visual product search (77%), and personalized recommendations (74%).

What is the top challenge retailers face when deploying AI? Security is cited as the leading challenge by 65% of respondents, followed closely by compliance and regulatory requirements at 52%.

How are retailers addressing the lack of internal specialized talent? Retailers are leaning on external partners, specifically public cloud platforms (58%), specialty AI providers, and global systems integrators to fill infrastructure and talent gaps.

Why is edge computing considered important for retail AI? Edge partners are essential for enabling the low-latency experiences required for real-time interactions, such as search, assistance, and recommendations.

What percentage of retailers view AI as a long-term global requirement? Approximately 57% of retailers expect their customer-facing AI strategies to function at a global scale in the long term.

What specific brand-related fears do retailers have regarding AI? Nearly half (48%) of retailers are concerned that inaccurate or mishandled AI outputs will lead to a loss of customer trust, harm to brand reputation, and increased churn.