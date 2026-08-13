The IT security team of this manufacturing firm is responsible for multiple sites around the globe, most of which are mixed-use office and manufacturing facilities. To ensure a strong security posture, the team needed to standardize security controls throughout the organization and provide consistent protection across the distributed geographies.

“We wanted to move from an open, flat network to a best-practice segmented architecture,” explained the infrastructure architect leading the segmentation project.

Like many companies, this manufacturing firm initially turned to firewalls. However, managing a multitude of infrastructure-based rules and workstation-level changes and upgrades across the network quickly became time-consuming, even at a single site. Additionally, though visibility improved, it remained restricted to specific zones, making it difficult to get a full, centralized view of network activity and the dependencies between assets.