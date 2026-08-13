Retail Customer Story

When a company that’s serving more than 400,000 sellers around the world in the cross-border ecommerce industry saw its AWS cloud service costs outpacing revenue, it needed to make a change. The company turned to Akamai Cloud Computing (formerly Linode) to enable cost-effective growth.
Powering thousands of online sellers
Costs outpace growth
The company faced a number of challenges in growing its business, including how to expand cost-effectively. As the number of third-party sellers on its platform grew, it needed more network bandwidth and compute power. Adding more AWS cloud services to address these needs grew the company’s cloud costs and the revenue from the new business volume did not fully cover the rising cloud bills.
To avoid passing these costs along to its customers while expanding its business, the company needed a new cloud provider. The goal was to greatly reduce its operating costs while continuing to provide excellent network performance to sellers on its platform.
Akamai Cloud Computing addresses current and future needs
The decision to choose Akamai Cloud Computing was based on the platform’s ease of use, competitive pricing, and on-demand compute resources. Combined, these make scalability — when needed — effortless and cost-efficient.
The company also appreciated that Akamai’s global network delivers robust performance and content distribution services in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, it knew it could take advantage of the variety of solutions from Akamai to address future needs.
Jinmu guides migration
With core technologies in big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, Akamai partner Jinmu helped the company migrate from AWS to Akamai via detailed documentation and on-site engineers who provided testing and support throughout the process. The migration process included making an image of the customer’s EC2 AWS instance, putting it on Akamai Connected Cloud, recording incremental data, and updating the new image.
The value of Akamai Connected Cloud
The company now leverages Akamai’s global cloud platform to add faster, more reliable content distribution services to the cloud services it delivers. This includes providing third-party sellers with a live-streaming platform, a reliable account, and store protection services. The result is better cross-border ecommerce services due to global reach, enhanced security, and high performance.
Growing the business with confidence
By leveraging Akamai’s competitive cloud pricing, automated scaling capabilities, and high-performance content distribution services, the company has successfully expanded and optimized its cross-border ecommerce business. That includes strong growth in overseas markets. The company plans to further expand its business and attract more merchants as it uses Akamai’s cloud computing resources.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.