Retail Customer Story

The company faced a number of challenges in growing its business, including how to expand cost-effectively. As the number of third-party sellers on its platform grew, it needed more network bandwidth and compute power. Adding more AWS cloud services to address these needs grew the company’s cloud costs and the revenue from the new business volume did not fully cover the rising cloud bills.

To avoid passing these costs along to its customers while expanding its business, the company needed a new cloud provider. The goal was to greatly reduce its operating costs while continuing to provide excellent network performance to sellers on its platform.