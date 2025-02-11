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Mitch Mayne

Posts by Mitch Mayne

Arming the Defenders: A SOTI Report for Those Who Protect the Enterprise

February 11, 2025Mitch Mayne

Defenders, this one is for you. Read this SOTI report to get actionable insights from cybersecurity experts who battle cyberthreats every day.

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The Year in Review 2024: Today’s Insights, Tomorrow’s Outlook

December 03, 2024Mitch Mayne

Six Akamai cyber experts reflect on the notable trends and events of 2024 and give their informed perspective on what to expect in 2025.

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Beware the Rising Tide: Financial Services Is Awash in Attacks

September 17, 2024Mitch Mayne

Read a summary of the insights from our latest State of the Internet (SOTI) research report and learn about the latest attack trends in financial services.

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What’s That Scraping Sound? How Web Scraper Bots Erode Ecommerce Profits

June 25, 2024Mitch Mayne

The SOTI report on ecommerce describes the economic impacts, detection challenges, and sophistication of web scraper bots.

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