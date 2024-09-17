Beware the Rising Tide: Financial Services Is Awash in Attacks

The financial services industry is a cornerstone of the world economy, fueling growth and development. However, its critical importance makes it a prime target for threat actors. These threat actors include ransomware groups focused mainly on financially profiting (e.g., CL0P, LockBit) and hacktivists focused on disrupting financial institutions with possible political ties (e.g., BlackCat [ALPHV], REvil). The impact of their attacks can be far-reaching and may undermine trust in the global financial system.

Given these realities, we’re seeing a rising tide of attacks on the financial services sector — from banks and payment processors to investment firms and financial technology (fintech) companies.

We describe this threat landscape — and explore what financial services organizations can do to protect themselves — in a new State of the Internet (SOTI) report, Navigating the Rising Tide: Attack Trends in Financial Services. Some key findings from the report include: