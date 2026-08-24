Unfortunately, today's sophisticated web application threats have gained some advantages over typical WAFs: Favorable odds -- WAFs must correctly identify attacks 100% of the time, whereas attackers have the luxury of only needing to find a single bypass or evasion Temporary fixes -- Many WAFs use a "whack-a-mole" response tactic by only denying the individual attack request, allowing the attacker to make repeated attempts Persistence -- If left unimpeded, attackers may eventually find some type of payload obfuscation that minimizes detection effectiveness The confluence of these advantages should concern WAF customers. Let's take a closer look at the typical web attacker methodology to see why.