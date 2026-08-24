Akamai Blog | Kaseya Supply Chain Ransomware Attack
On July 2, 2021, Kaseya disclosed an active attack against customers using its VSA product, and urged all on-premise customers to switch-off Kaseya VSA. Shortly before this alert, users on Reddit started describing ransomware incidents against managed security providers (MSPs), and the common thread among them was on-premise VSA deployments. In the hours to follow, several indicators of compromise (IOCs) were released, and Akamai was able to observe some of that traffic. A patch for the VSA product was released by Kaseya on July 11.