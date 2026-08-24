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Ryan Barnett

Senior Threat Research Manage

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Posts by Ryan Barnett

Deconstructing the Architecture of AI-Orchestrated Web Attacks

August 24, 2026Ryan Barnett

Discover how the Akamai Security Intelligence Group addresses industrialized AI exploitation and machine-scale attacks with autonomous defenses at the edge.

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Improving Apache httpd Protections Proactively with Orange Tsai of DEVCORE

August 08, 2024Ryan Barnett and Sam Tinklenberg

See how Orange Tsai's research on Apache CVEs became operationalized to proactively protect customers when he facilitated the sharing of exploit details.

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RedTail Cryptominer Threat Actors Adopt PAN-OS CVE-2024-3400 Exploit

May 30, 2024Ryan Barnett,  Stiv Kupchik,  and Maxim Zavodchik

Akamai researchers observed the RedTail cryptomining malware employing private pools for better control and security of their operations.

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The Race to Patch: Attackers Leverage Sample Exploit Code in WordPress Plug-in

May 11, 2023Ryan Barnett

The time for attackers to respond to known vulnerabilities is shrinking. See an example of an attacker using sample code.

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Akamai Blog | HTTP/2 Request Smuggling

August 05, 2021Ryan Barnett

HTTP Request Smuggling (also known as an HTTP Desync Attack) has experienced a resurgence in security research recently, thanks in large part to the outstanding work by security researcher James Kettle. His 2019 Blackhat presentation on HTTP Desync attacks exposed vulnerabilities with different implementations of the HTTP Standards, particularly within proxy servers and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs).These implementation differences with regard to how proxy servers interpret the construction of web requests have led to new request smuggling vulnerabilities. (Direct link to information on new vulnerability).

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Akamai Blog | Kaseya Supply Chain Ransomware Attack

July 15, 2021Ryan Barnett

On July 2, 2021, Kaseya disclosed an active attack against customers using its VSA product, and urged all on-premise customers to switch-off Kaseya VSA. Shortly before this alert, users on Reddit started describing ransomware incidents against managed security providers (MSPs), and the common thread among them was on-premise VSA deployments. In the hours to follow, several indicators of compromise (IOCs) were released, and Akamai was able to observe some of that traffic. A patch for the VSA product was released by Kaseya on July 11.

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Stopping Active Attacks with Penalty Box

December 15, 2020Ryan Barnett

Unfortunately, today's sophisticated web application threats have gained some advantages over typical WAFs: Favorable odds -- WAFs must correctly identify attacks 100% of the time, whereas attackers have the luxury of only needing to find a single bypass or evasion Temporary fixes -- Many WAFs use a "whack-a-mole" response tactic by only denying the individual attack request, allowing the attacker to make repeated attempts Persistence -- If left unimpeded, attackers may eventually find some type of payload obfuscation that minimizes detection effectiveness The confluence of these advantages should concern WAF customers. Let's take a closer look at the typical web attacker methodology to see why.

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Protecting Your Website Visitors from Magecart

November 15, 2018Ryan Barnett

While Magecart is the current threat example, the larger threat is that of malicious JavaScript skimmer code. This blog post will provide some insights into skimmer attacks and offer mitigation options to prevent your site from being used as part of these attacks and to help protect your customers.

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Security Response Headers

October 17, 2018Ryan Barnett

Security response headers are a critical security capability that all organizations should consider. This blog post is the first in a series that will discuss different security headers and go in-depth with how to configure them for maximum benefit.

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