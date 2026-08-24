Deconstructing the Architecture of AI-Orchestrated Web Attacks

Ryan Barnett
Ryan Barnett is a Senior Threat Research Manager leading the Akamai App and API Protector security solution. In addition to his primary work at Akamai, he is also a WASC Board Member and OWASP Project Leader for: Web Hacking Incident Database (WHID) and Distributed Web Honeypots. Mr. Barnett is a frequent speaker at security industry conferences such as Black Hat and has authored two web security books: Preventing Web Attacks with Apache (Pearson) and The Web Application Defender's Cookbook: Battling Hackers and Defending Users (Wiley).