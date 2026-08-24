Deconstructing the Architecture of AI-Orchestrated Web Attacks

The architecture of an AI attack: Orchestrator vs. executor

A persistent technical misunderstanding among security stakeholders is that frontier LLMs perform attacks directly. In fact, they orchestrate automated systems that execute vulnerabilities rapidly at scale. And human-led remediation can still stretch into days or months … or longer. So, security teams face a clear operational imbalance.

This is the architecture of a “decoupled orchestration” model. The LLM acts as the orchestrator (or brain) by developing the exploit, performing deep analysis of source code, identifying out-of-band (OOB) testing opportunities, and chain-linking logic flaws.

The executor (or hands) of the operation are the secondary tools — headless browsers, custom Python scripts, or existing frameworks — that execute the actual web requests.

The LLM operates behind the attacker's API, decoupled from the TCP/TLS handshake, while the hands execute the web requests.