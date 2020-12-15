Stopping Active Attacks with Penalty Box

Penalty box benefits

Increasing attacker costs

The benefits of utilizing the Penalty Box include:

Significantly increasing the time it takes for attackers to complete their reconnaissance and initial attack probes By automatically blocking the attacking clients, the attacker is forced to funnel their attacks through other systems; therefore, they can no longer attack from a stationary location

Both of these elements demonstrate that Penalty Box dramatically increases the costs for attackers to continue to attack any web applications that Akamai is protecting.

Trap-and-trace audit logging

While the Penalty Box "Deny" action is valuable for stopping active attack sessions, there is an added benefit beyond the action defined that creates a trap-and-trace audit log of the attacker's actions. From a forensics and incident response perspective, it is ideal to have as much logging enabled as possible.

Full audit logging is ideal, but many organizations opt to log only security-relevant transactions with their WAF. This configuration reduces the amount of audit log data collected, but it is less than ideal from an incident response perspective. Penalty Box logging is a middle-ground logging configuration we use to dynamically increase audit logging for suspicious clients.

Rather than setting a static global configuration for the amount of data, we will audit log for all clients, then use Penalty Box for conditional increased logging. For example, the default WAF audit logging configuration is "alert-centric" and generates an audit log entry only if the client triggers one of our negative security rules. This is not ideal from a security perspective, because we do not have a full view of the client's activities within the web application. What we can do instead is use a trap-and-trace configuration with the initial security alert as a trigger to place the client on a "watch list." Doing so initiates full audit logging for this client, regardless of whether they trigger any alerts on subsequent requests.

Payload obfuscation analysis

An additional benefit of the Penalty Box is that this data set is a treasure trove of information for techniques used by attackers to obfuscate their payloads, which informs Akamai threat research. Due to the fact that the Penalty Box action is applied after the normal WAF attack group logic, it means that any data showing up there did not exceed the anomaly scoring thresholds. Monitoring the Penalty Box data feed allows us to identify which vulnerabilities are actively being scanned for by threat actors and to prioritize WAF logic updates.

For the latest security intelligence, visit Akamai's threat research blogs. To learn more about Akamai's web application and API security solution, visit App and API Protector.