Understanding PHP2Shell: Everything You Need to Know

In this vulnerability, the problem is that OOM forces PHP to abort execution in unexpected way, so normal cleanup can be bypassed, leaving uninitialized memory vulnerable to malicious overwrite and execution.
The attacker sends a maliciously crafted request designed to rapidly consume memory until it hits PHP's configured memory_limit. This can be achieved through massive file uploads.
Then, when the PHP’s core detects the OOM condition, it must halt execution. Instead of returning through function normally and clearing variables step by step, it uses longjmp() (the underlying C-level mechanism) to instantly unwind the stack and jump directly to the request shutdown mechanism.
Because longjmp() abruptly skips local cleanup and initialization code, certain internal structures are left in a volatile, uninitialized, or dangling state.
The attacker can take advantage of it, and before the OOM he can manipulate the heap (for example, by using techniques like sending a lot of “t[]” form fields, like we saw earlier).
This fills memory segments with forged C-structures containing malicious execution pointers.
Finally, During the php_request_shutdown phase, PHP systematically goes through active resources to free them. When it encounters the uninitialized memory left behind by the longjmp() interruption, the engine blindly reads the attacker's forged structure. If the engine branches on a function pointer (like a destructor) within that corrupted memory, execution jumps to the attacker's payload, resulting in RCE.