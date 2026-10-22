Understanding PHP2Shell: Everything You Need to Know

PHP has a feature called “upload_progress”, which is available in default builds. This feature provides real-time feedback on how much of a file has been successfully uploaded to the server.

When a user initiates a multipart/form data upload (described in RFC 1867) and includes a POST parameter named “PHP_SESSION_UPLOAD_PROGRESS”, PHP intercepts it before the target script even begins executing.

PHP immediately creates a specific key inside the $_SESSION array (a built-in superglobal associative array used to store and access user data across multiple pages during a single website visit). As the file uploads chunk by chunk, PHP continuously updates this session array with metrics like content_length (total size), bytes_processed, and the names of the files.

Under the hood, when PHP’s HTTP parser encounters the file field, it triggers the internal FILE_START event. To track the progress efficiently, PHP creates a zval pointer (i.e., a C memory pointer used internally in the PHP’s core) mapped directly to that session array in memory, allowing the C-level engine to rapidly write the incoming byte counts.

Let’s take a look at the struct “php_session_rfc1867_progress” from php_session.h in the source code of the PHP core: