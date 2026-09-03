Yes. To utilize the continuous validation loop, your management server must be deployed via the SaaS model, and the core detection module must be enabled. For full identity path mapping, AD or Entra ID orchestration is strongly recommended. The Plus tier supports your entire hybrid estate, although agentless cloud, Kubernetes, and legacy OS environments will have restricted host-level and process-level visualization due to the lack of local agent instrumentation. Also, DNS firewall and deception components cannot be deployed agentlessly.