Standard segmentation logs only document historical network traffic, creating a massive security blind spot against active, stealthy tradecraft. Attackers use AI to map internal dependencies and weaponize vulnerabilities in less than 24 hours, meaning static boundaries can be bypassed before you realize they are misconfigured. ExAR continuously correlates your network boundaries with identity telemetry, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and Akamai’s global threat intelligence observing roughly a third of worldwide web traffic. It transforms simple connection records into an active defense layer that ensures your Zero Trust boundaries hold when standard prevention layers fail.
Key takeaways
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Continuous validation stops policy drift
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Static segmentation rules quickly drift out of alignment as networks change, creating hidden security gaps. Exposure Analysis and Response (ExAR) solves this by weaving continuous exposure awareness straight into your microsegmentation platform. By combining reachability mapping with behavioral detection, it constantly validates that your Zero Trust policies are actually working in the real world.
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Threat containment at AI speed
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Attackers now use AI to collapse the time to exploit down to roughly 20 hours, outrunning human patch cycles and static perimeters. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation’s ExAR capabilities counter this by using an AI threat investigator to autonomously detect advanced post-exploitation tradecraft. It gives teams immediate, definitive control over their internal attack surface to close open paths before a breach can spread.
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Reachability mapping to end alert fatigue
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SecOps teams are drowning in warnings because typical scanners look at severity without network context. ExAR eliminates this visibility gap by correlating network boundaries, identity pools, endpoints, and embedded osquery telemetry into clear, high-fidelity incidents. You see the exact paths an attacker can take, allowing you to ignore unreachable vulnerabilities and focus strictly on real threats to your crown jewels.
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Active defense with zero server overhead
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Advanced threat analysis shouldn’t slow down your infrastructure. ExAR runs its detection and correlation engines entirely on Akamai back-end infrastructure, meaning zero agent resource overhead or CPU spikes on your production servers. For deeper containment, the Premier tier layers in a native DNS firewall and dynamic deception honeypots to redirect, exhaust, and ground automated attacks.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
While Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tracks local host behavior and Network Detection and Response (NDR) watches basic traffic lines, neither has a native understanding of your enforced microsegmentation rules. ExAR injects reality into your detection strategy by correlating network boundaries, identity pools, and deep endpoint forensics into unified, high-fidelity incidents. It uses your segmentation policies as a context filter so you can immediately see which active threat chains are actually capable of progressing toward your critical assets.
ExAR utilizes natively embedded osquery telemetry inside the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation agent to gain precise, low-level process and host-layer visibility. To protect production performance, the platform does not process its cross-domain correlation or statistical anomaly baselining on your hosts. Because the threat analysis and detection engines run entirely on Akamai back-end infrastructure, you get advanced threat intelligence with zero agent resource overhead or CPU utilization spikes on your production servers.
Akamai Hunt capabilities have been expanded and commoditized to form the technical engine behind ExAR. Hunt’s advanced anomaly detection algorithms are now built directly into the software as our autonomous AI threat investigator, which is fully active across both tiers. The core difference is that the autonomous engine handles detection and dashboard visibility in the Plus tier, while the Premier tier adds 24/7 human-led threat hunting and live support from our elite incident analyst team.
Traditional vulnerability managers flag thousands of software flaws based on standard severity rankings, ignoring whether a network path actually exists to exploit them. ExAR maps discover CVEs directly against your live network traffic and enforce microsegmentation rules. By assessing real-world reachability, the platform recalculates risk based on true exposure rather than theoretical severity. This allows your team to ignore unreachable flaws and isolate the exact paths that pose the highest potential blast radius to your crown jewels.
ExAR supports automated containment and active disruption through specific perimeter, edge, and environmental layers. It leverages native DNS firewalls to block malicious external requests and drops machine-speed dynamic deception honeypots to exhaust automated attacker tools. For verified host or internal boundary incidents, the AI threat investigator generates targeted, context-aware remediation playbooks. This allows your team to review and deploy policy updates across the enterprise with a single click.
Yes. To utilize the continuous validation loop, your management server must be deployed via the SaaS model, and the core detection module must be enabled. For full identity path mapping, AD or Entra ID orchestration is strongly recommended. The Plus tier supports your entire hybrid estate, although agentless cloud, Kubernetes, and legacy OS environments will have restricted host-level and process-level visualization due to the lack of local agent instrumentation. Also, DNS firewall and deception components cannot be deployed agentlessly.