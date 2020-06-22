Akamai Mitigates Sophisticated 1.44 Tbps and 385 Mpps DDoS Attack

It always surprises me how easily a community can adapt to a new situation or reality. What was once considered an outlier or even an unimaginable situation can quickly become our new normal.

For those of us focused on protecting enterprises from threats, that also couldn't be more accurate. Specifically for the Akamai team working on our Prolexic platform in our Security Operations Command Center (SOCC), mitigating many distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks a day has resulted in increasingly sophisticated automated tooling and expert-level know-how through mitigating these constant attacks.

Attackers haven't been resting on their laurels, either. Progress has been made on both sides.

As those who engage in volumetric attack mitigation know, DDoS attacks are often utilized as part of a multi-layered attack strategy that can serve multiple purposes, from acting as a diversion for data exfiltration attempts all the way to DDoS itself being the ultimate goal. At the end of May 2020, we hit a high-water mark on the Akamai platform with a 312 million packets per second (Mpps) type of attack. That attack against one of our financial services customers was mitigated in 0 seconds utilizing proactive mitigation on the Akamai Prolexic platform. For that attack, the malicious actor launched a bevy of minimally sized UDP packets in an attempt to overwhelm networking gear in the customer's data center.

But as I mentioned, attacks just keep growing and getting more sophisticated. In the first week of June 2020, Akamai mitigated yet another sizable attack that is so far the largest seen on the Akamai Prolexic platform. This time, it was against one of our internet hosting provider customers, with globally distributed attack traffic resulting in a 1.44 terabit per second (Tbps) and 385 Mpps attack lasting nearly two hours.