The Economic Impact of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Though the concept of Zero Trust isn’t so new, the push toward adopting a Zero Trust architecture is relatively recent and can mean significant investments in new security technologies.

As organizations continue to face tightened budgets or shifts toward optimizing existing spending (and security spending in particular is frequently scrutinized), this means cybersecurity teams must be able to justify every expense, both in terms of security value as well as economic impact.

These investments must be made strategically, and stakeholders need to be confident that the return on their investment will not only improve their security posture, but that it will be feasible from a business perspective.