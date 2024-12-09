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The Economic Impact of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Jacob Abrams headshot

Written by

Jacob Abrams

December 09, 2024

Jacob Abrams headshot

Written by

Jacob Abrams

Jacob Abrams is a Product Marketing Manager at Akamai working with the Zero Trust security products, specifically Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. Prior to Akamai, he worked with Israeli tech startups to generate sales pipeline and facilitate marketing content creation and promotion. He is based in Somerville, MA.

Read what some of our interviewed customers had to say about what Akamai Guardicore Segmentation has done for them.
Read what some of our interviewed customers had to say about what Akamai Guardicore Segmentation has done for them.

Introduction

Though the concept of Zero Trust isn’t so new, the push toward adopting a Zero Trust architecture is relatively recent and can mean significant investments in new security technologies.

As organizations continue to face tightened budgets or shifts toward optimizing existing spending (and security spending in particular is frequently scrutinized), this means cybersecurity teams must be able to justify every expense, both in terms of security value as well as economic impact.

These investments must be made strategically, and stakeholders need to be confident that the return on their investment will not only improve their security posture, but that it will be feasible from a business perspective.

Our economic impact

Our customers know the value our microsegmentation solution brings them, but to help us shed some light on the areas where we make the most impact, Akamai commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, with a built-in ROI calculator.

The results were aggregated as a composite organization that was representative of interviewed customers. And those results were pretty significant:

  • 152% ROI over three years
  • US$9.66 million in total benefits
  • US$4.1 million saved in avoided downtime costs due to a security breach
  • US$2.9 million in cost savings from reducing or eliminating legacy systems
  • 70% net reduction in incident management efforts
  • 70% reduction in overall attack surface by year 3
  • 70% reduction in the time it takes to investigate and remediate security incidents
  • Less than 6 months payback period

What’s changed in the last three years

Since the acquisition of Guardicore by Akamai at the end of 2021, our teams have been working tirelessly to deliver the capabilities that make our customers' lives easier and more secure.

Being part of an established security leader like Akamai allowed us to double down on our agentless segmentation capabilities, supporting IoT/OT device segmentation, and segmentation of platform as a service (PaaS) resources in Microsoft Azure and AWS. It enabled us to build a platform for enabling Zero Trust, unifying Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and microsegmentation under one console and one agent.

And we expanded our partnerships with key business consultants, like Deloitte, and global service providers, like Kyndryl, to help us reach even more organizations that are looking to secure themselves with cost-effective microsegmentation.

The results from this Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study demonstrate the impact that our efforts have had, and will continue to have, for the businesses we support.

Don’t just take our word for it

Read what some of our interviewed customers had to say about what Akamai Guardicore Segmentation has done for them.

  • “[Guardicore Segmentation] is absolutely worth it because we’ve been able to reduce our attack surface for all of our legacy systems and a number of applications. We haven’t had to fully replace anything, and we are preventing potentially impactful cyberattacks.” — InfoSec Officer, Specialty Manufacturer

  • “In the event that some other part of our cyber defense model fails, then [Guardicore Segmentation] will be the thing that saves us. Breaches happen to all businesses, and they may happen to us again. When it does, the blast zone will be far smaller, and it’ll be because of Guardicore.” — Head of Infrastructure, Enabling Software

  • “The biggest benefit [of Guardicore Segmentation] is having more security resilience to avoid security incidents and cyberattacks. And that’s due to enhanced visibility.” — Director of IT Security, Healthcare Services

  • “Is Guardicore Segmentation worth it? It’s all about compartmentalizing and segmentation, which is key for any network. The benefits of automated discovery and visualization are paramount. When you talk about consistent deployment and less errors in deployment policies around the globe, [it’s] absolutely [worth it]. And when you talk about effective breach remediation, which is absolutely paramount and really being able to sleep at night knowing that we’ve done the right thing, [it’s] absolutely [worth it].” — InfoSec Director, Financial Services

Learn more
Jacob Abrams headshot

Written by

Jacob Abrams

December 09, 2024

Jacob Abrams headshot

Written by

Jacob Abrams

Jacob Abrams is a Product Marketing Manager at Akamai working with the Zero Trust security products, specifically Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. Prior to Akamai, he worked with Israeli tech startups to generate sales pipeline and facilitate marketing content creation and promotion. He is based in Somerville, MA.

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