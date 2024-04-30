Akamai Helps Organizations Achieve Greater Security with New Zero Trust Platform

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced the Akamai Guardicore Platform helps businesses meet their Zero Trust goals. The Akamai Guardicore Platform is the first security platform to combine industry-leading Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and microsegmentation to help security teams stop ransomware, meet compliance mandates, and secure their hybrid workforce and hybrid cloud infrastructure.



Ransomware groups have become more aggressive in their methods of both extortion and vulnerability exploitation, and have evolved their tactics and techniques at a rate that prescriptive security tools just can’t keep up with. In fact, according to an Akamai report, the rampant abuse of zero-day and one-day vulnerabilities led to a 143% increase in victims when comparing Q1 2022 with Q1 2023.



“Security teams are under more pressure than ever as they face ransomware threats and manage stringent compliance standards, all while trying to consolidate vendors and manage budgets,” said Pavel Gurvich, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. “As organizations are adopting Zero Trust, they are looking for simplified experiences that offer broad visibility and granular controls for all assets and access policies. Security professionals can deploy the Akamai Guardicore Platform as a single console to consolidate agents and implement Zero Trust principles across varied infrastructures.”



The Akamai Guardicore Platform simply and efficiently enables Zero Trust through a fully integrated combination of microsegmentation, ZTNA, multi-factor authentication, DNS firewall, and threat hunting. Furthermore, the microsegmentation component specifically is getting a host of impactful improvements aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing security posture. Among these are multi-factor segmentation that recognizes authentication checks as part of microsegmentation rules, essential policy that enables quick implementation of researched and best practice–based policies, and integration of worksites to allow scoped delegation.



Benefits of the Akamai Guardicore Platform include:

Best-in-class solutions working better together

For the first time ever, industry-leading microsegmentation and industry-leading ZTNA can be leveraged as individual assets or in tandem for greater value. A single agent, console, and vendor for Zero Trust means more businesses will reach Zero Trust than ever before.

For the first time ever, industry-leading microsegmentation and industry-leading ZTNA can be leveraged as individual assets or in tandem for greater value. A single agent, console, and vendor for Zero Trust means more businesses will reach Zero Trust than ever before. Broad Zero Trust coverage

Enforce Zero Trust principles on-premises and in the cloud, and secure workforces remotely and in the office.

Enforce Zero Trust principles on-premises and in the cloud, and secure workforces remotely and in the office. Unified policy engine

Enforce policy for east-west traffic and north-south access, without having to change syntax or consoles, for the simplest and most effective means of acting on Zero Trust.

Enforce policy for east-west traffic and north-south access, without having to change syntax or consoles, for the simplest and most effective means of acting on Zero Trust. Lightweight, consolidated infrastructure

A single agent with maximum value where needed. Agentless coverage everywhere else. Deploy quickly at enterprise scale with negligible impact on system performance and downtime.

A single agent with maximum value where needed. Agentless coverage everywhere else. Deploy quickly at enterprise scale with negligible impact on system performance and downtime. Broad and rich visibility

Administrators can view all assets and users like nodes, and their communications and access like edges on a graph. Zoom in and out for high-level views or deep analysis. This makes building a Zero Trust policy that addresses east-west traffic and north-south access far less complex.

Administrators can view all assets and users like nodes, and their communications and access like edges on a graph. Zoom in and out for high-level views or deep analysis. This makes building a Zero Trust policy that addresses east-west traffic and north-south access far less complex. Modular flexibility

Leverage exactly the modules needed while remaining ready to add more capabilities when the time is right. These include microsegmentation, ZTNA, DNS firewall, and more.