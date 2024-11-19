Akamai Extends Microsegmentation to Amazon Web Services; Enhances ZTNA for Optimal Application Performance

Thanks to Akamai's unique global infrastructure, Enterprise Application Access is well suited for global organizations seeking to provide secure access for their entire workforce. Enterprise Application Access runs using Akamai Connected Cloud’s edge delivery and distributed cloud compute capabilities, helping organizations deliver fast and secure access to applications and services for employees whether they are in the office or remote. Enterprise Application Access can run as a stand-alone solution or on top of the Akamai Guardicore Platform as part of the unified Zero Trust suite with UI, policy, and agent or agentless capabilities.



“Proximity matters when it comes to delivering Zero Trust Network Access that touches every employee in an organization,” said Wolf. “With Enterprise Application Access, we’re utilizing Akamai Connected Cloud to help organizations deliver a fast and seamless experience for users that gives them access to the applications and services they need to do their jobs. Users expect business applications to start quickly and respond efficiently. Slow applications cause frustration and lead to an increase in IT support calls. With Enterprise Application Access, we’re helping to eliminate that frustration.”



According to the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Zero-Trust Networking 2024, published on July 15, 2024, “Cloud-based ZTNA offerings improve scalability and ease of adoption for secure remote access.”* Deploying ZTNA infrastructure close to where applications are hosted and users are working helps organizations ensure that applications are fast and responsive, providing a superior end-user experience. Organizations can help solve performance issues for in-office users by eliminating hairpinning, ensuring consistent and fast application access without additional hardware costs or deploying additional software.



New features and benefits of Akamai Enterprise Application Access include:

Edge transport helps enable fast, responsive end-user experiences by embedding performance optimization directly into the application path. The new capability can deliver reliable, stable performance for remote application access regardless of the end user’s or application’s location; that includes environments with degraded internet connectivity or when transferring files using the SMB protocol.

helps enable fast, responsive end-user experiences by embedding performance optimization directly into the application path. The new capability can deliver reliable, stable performance for remote application access regardless of the end user’s or application’s location; that includes environments with degraded internet connectivity or when transferring files using the SMB protocol. Local point of presence (PoP) allows organizations to apply ZTNA policies locally for in-office users and ensures optimal application performance by eliminating the need to route traffic to an Enterprise Application Access cloud PoP. A local PoP can make file downloads two to three times faster and noticeably improve application speed compared to routing traffic to an Enterprise Application Access cloud PoP.

Learn more about how Akamai Enterprise Application Access enables organizations to provide fast and secure Zero Trust Network Access for their workforce.



*GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved