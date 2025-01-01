What Is an API Call?

Protecting API calls can be tricky because a lot of popular websites and apps have millions of users accessing them simultaneously, so it’s easy to get confused about where requests are coming from. Furthermore, there are so many new threats created every day that it’s tough to keep up with them all. However, there are a few things you can do to make sure your API calls are safe and secure.

Keep an accurate API inventory

Developers will use APIs to cross connect microservices and applications in order to exchange data. The first thing an organization can do to make this process more secure is have an accurate inventory of the APIs available to the development teams. Oftentimes a duplicate API will be created because the existing one is unknown to the development team. This unnecessarily increases the number of attack vectors for an organization.

Test APIs for vulnerabilities

Another common cybersecurity threat is excessive data exposure, where developers keep adding new data types to a single API, in an attempt to reuse existing tooling. The risk here is that all data types for a given record may be exposed by the API, even if they are not needed for by the requesting client. This data could be harvested by an attacker. Finally, business logic should be built into the API code to make sure it cannot be abused. Your API security testing solution should be able to test and uncover any flaws with your business logic.

Securing API calls with API keys and access tokens

API keys and access tokens are critical in managing and securing API calls, ensuring that only authorized clients can access API endpoints. API keys serve as unique identifiers, allowing API providers to track and authenticate client requests. When an application or user sends a request to a web API, the API key is included in the header or query string, identifying the sender.

Access tokens, often used in OAuth-based APIs, provide a more secure alternative by granting temporary access to specific resources. These tokens are typically issued after the user is authenticated, allowing them to interact with the API for a limited period. Ensuring API keys and access tokens are handled securely is crucial, as their exposure could lead to unauthorized access or API abuse.

API management platforms offer additional layers of security by allowing developers to implement rate limiting, quotas, and IP allowlisting, protecting against overuse and malicious requests.