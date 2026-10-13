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Background

Jam City

Akamai helps Jam City keep their players engaged with fast game downloads.

Jam City logo

Location

Culver City, California, United States https://www.jamcity.com/

Industry

Gaming

Products

Download Delivery Edge DNS

About Jam City

Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world. Jam City was founded in 2010 by MySpace cofounder and CEO Chris DeWolfe and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado. Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring social gaming franchises for mobile, including Cookie Jam (Facebook “Game of the Year” winner) and Panda Pop. Jam City is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands including Harry Potter, Family Guy and Marvel Avengers. Jam City has 500 employees across studios in Los Angeles (HQ), San Francisco, San Diego, Bogotá and Buenos Aires. The Jam City team is known for its creative excellence and technological innovation in key areas including storytelling, data science and audience insights.

Informazioni su Akamai

Akamai è l'azienda di servizi cloud che abilita e protegge un mondo basato sull'AI. La nostra piattaforma cloud estende il cloud computing performante dal core all'edge, consentendo alle organizzazioni di creare e scalare applicazioni basate sull'AI di nuova generazione, fornendo, al contempo, una sicurezza completa e multilivello per proteggere le aziende dalle minacce informatiche in continua evoluzione. Per ulteriori informazioni, visita il sito akamai.com/it o akamai.com/it/blog e segui Akamai Technologies su X e LinkedIn.

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