Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world. Jam City was founded in 2010 by MySpace cofounder and CEO Chris DeWolfe and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado. Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring social gaming franchises for mobile, including Cookie Jam (Facebook “Game of the Year” winner) and Panda Pop. Jam City is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands including Harry Potter, Family Guy and Marvel Avengers. Jam City has 500 employees across studios in Los Angeles (HQ), San Francisco, San Diego, Bogotá and Buenos Aires. The Jam City team is known for its creative excellence and technological innovation in key areas including storytelling, data science and audience insights.